Spurs rule out Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle for their game against Trail Blazers Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond, left, tangles with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle will miss the Spurs’ game Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio announced.
Wembanyama suffered a
left rib contusion during the first half of Monday’s 115-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Castle, who had 17 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in that game, had been listed as doubtful Wednesday with right knee soreness following the victory.
Wembanyama had 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 15:40 against the Sixers. It constituted an official game per the NBA guidelines, which allow two exceptions of 15 to 19:59 minutes to count toward the league-required minimum of 65 games played for award eligibility.
Wembanyama, an MVP, defensive player of the year and All-NBA hopeful, still needs one more game (and at least 20 minutes played) to be eligible for those individual awards.
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