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Sports

76ers say Joel Embiid will have surgery for appendicitis with no timeline for his return

Associated Press

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Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, center, talk with Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry, right, after an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 30, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

HOUSTON – Joel Embiid was diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery on Thursday in Houston, the Philadelphia 76ers announced.

The 76ers are scheduled to play at the Rockets on Thursday night.

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The team said further updates will be provided as appropriate.

The 76ers are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference and on track for a spot in the play-in tournament, though they are only one game behind sixth-place Toronto.

Embiid has been limited to 38 games this season, sidelined primarily by injury management in his knees.

He was held out against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with “right oblique; injury management; (and) illness.” He has not played in both games of a back-to-back all season.

After missing Saturday's game, Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds in Philadelphia's 115-102 loss at San Antonio on Monday night.

Embiid, 32, is averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds this season after playing in only 19 games in the 2024-25 season. He hasn't appeared in as many as 40 games in a regular season since 2022-23 when he was named MVP after averaging a career-high 33.1 points.

Embiid expressed his frustrations with Daryl Morey, the 76ers president of basketball operations, on Friday night for not allowing him to play in Washington last week.

“I was pissed off. I wanted to play basketball,” Embiid said. “I wasn’t allowed to play basketball, so I think this is more of a question of Daryl Morey or whoever makes the decisions.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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