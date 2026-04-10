Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Bexar County misdemeanor judge accused of having attorney handcuffed attends hearing; return set for June
Woman’s body found on fire near Leon Creek Greenway, San Antonio police say
2 charged with capital murder after bodies found in Medina Lake, sheriff’s office says
‘No way I’m paying’: Homeowners respond to law firm’s demand for overdue citation payments
Trump shares video of a brutal Florida killing allegedly by Haitian immigrant
‘No way I’m paying’: Homeowners respond to law firm’s demand for overdue citation payments
Records: San Antonio woman indicted, accused of leaving newborn outside in freezing weather
Pursuit ends after suspect crashes into East Central ISD bus, DPS arrests him in Walmart parking lot
An Army veteran is charged with sharing classified details of an elite commando unit
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to stock San Antonio lakes with catfish

Sports

Pirates get 1st hit off Cubs' Thielbar in 7th inning after Imanaga departs

Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CHICAGO – Shota Imanaga pitched six dazzling innings for the Chicago Cubs on Friday before Ryan O'Hearn led off the seventh with a single to right off Caleb Thielbar for Pittsburgh's first hit of the game.

Imanaga struck out nine and walked one. He threw 100 pitches, 68 for strikes.

Recommended Videos

O’Hearn greeted Thielbar with a liner to right on a 1-1 slider. Bryan Reynolds drove Thielbar's next pitch deep to left for his third homer, lifting the Pirates to a 2-0 lead on a chilly afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Pittsburgh got its first baserunner when Oneil Cruz walked with two down in the second. Imanaga then fanned rookie Konnor Griffin for the final out of the inning.

The 32-year-old Imanaga went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his first two starts of the season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...