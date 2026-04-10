Pirates get 1st hit off Cubs' Thielbar in 7th inning after Imanaga departs Chicago Cubs starter Shota Imanaga delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Friday, April 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) CHICAGO – Shota Imanaga pitched six dazzling innings for the Chicago Cubs on Friday before Ryan O'Hearn led off the seventh with a single to right off Caleb Thielbar for Pittsburgh's first hit of the game.
Imanaga struck out nine and walked one. He threw 100 pitches, 68 for strikes.
O’Hearn greeted Thielbar with a liner to right on a 1-1 slider. Bryan Reynolds drove Thielbar's next pitch deep to left for his third homer, lifting the Pirates to a 2-0 lead on a chilly afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Pittsburgh got its first baserunner when Oneil Cruz walked with two down in the second. Imanaga then fanned rookie Konnor Griffin for the final out of the inning.
The 32-year-old Imanaga went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his first two starts of the season.
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