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Sports

Texans' Will Anderson Jr. lands a record $150M extension, top-paid non-QB in NFL

Kristie Rieken

Associated Press

FILE - Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File) (Maria Lysaker, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. agreed to a three-year, $150 million contract extension making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

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The extension includes $134 million in guaranteed money.

The $50 million per year Anderson will earn surpasses the $46.5 million per year defensive end Micah Parsons got when he signed a four-year extension with the Packers after a trade from Dallas last year.

Anderson started each game last season and had 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss — both career highs — to lead a Houston defense that was among the best in the NFL.

The Texans selected Anderson with the third pick in the 2023 draft, trading up to nab the Alabama standout after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud second in that draft.

In three seasons with the Texans, Anderson has piled up 30 sacks and 136 tackles, including 46 for loss. He also has 64 quarterback hits in his career and has forced four fumbles and recovered three.

The Texans exercised his fifth-year player option earlier this month so this deal will keep him in Houston through the 2030 season.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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