Skip to main content
Rain icon
59º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pulling a gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B
Emergency prep supplies will be tax-free in Texas from April 25-27
Man dies after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, police say
‘They lost everything:’ Several residents displaced after fire at North Side apartment complex
8 children between the ages of 1 and 14 are dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say
WEDNESDAY: KSAT speaks exclusively with Phyllis Ochoa, the woman behind the viral San Antonio song
Authorities ID woman found burned to death near Leon Creek Greenway
New Braunfels billboard sparks outrage, removed after some interpret message as ICE reference
Man killed, another injured in 2 related shootings on West Side, SAPD says

Sports

Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for a 2-1 win in 10 innings

Jay Cohen

Associated Press

1 / 5
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly to New York Mets right fielder Tyrone Taylor during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly to New York Mets right fielder Tyrone Taylor during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
New York Mets relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel looks at the scoreboard during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
New York Mets' Luis Torrens reacts after striking out swinging during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
New York Mets' Mj Melendez looks to the field after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a sacrifice fly to New York Mets right fielder Tyrone Taylor during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Nico Hoerner hit a sacrifice fly off Craig Kimbrel in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs sent the New York Mets to their 11th consecutive loss by rallying for a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Pinch-hitter Michael Conforto tied it for Chicago in the ninth with an RBI double off closer Devin Williams.

Recommended Videos

Pete Crow-Armstrong opened the 10th on second as the Cubs' automatic runner. Dansby Swanson fouled off two bunt attempts before Kimbrel (0-1) threw a wild pitch, moving Crow-Armstrong to third.

After Swanson struck out swinging, Hoerner lofted a flyball to right and Crow-Armstrong scored easily.

Caleb Thielbar (1-1) worked a scoreless 10th for Chicago, which posted its season-high fifth straight win.

MJ Melendez homered for New York, which finished with six hits. David Peterson pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of bulk relief after manager Carlos Mendoza decided to go with Tobias Myers as an opener.

It’s the longest losing streak for the Mets since they also dropped 11 in a row from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in 2004. They have been outscored 62-19 during the slide, and they are averaging just 2.9 runs over 17 games in April.

The Cubs rallied in the ninth against Williams. Ian Happ hit a leadoff single and pinch-runner Scott Kingery scored from first on Conforto's one-out double into the right-field corner against his former team. Conforto was stranded when Williams struck out Carson Kelly and Crow-Armstrong, both swinging.

Melendez began the fifth with a drive to right-center on a full-count fastball from Javier Assad. It was his first homer since he was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Chicago had at least one baserunner in each of the first seven innings.

Crow-Armstrong hit a leadoff triple in the third, but Peterson retired Swanson on a grounder to third before Hoerner lined to second for an inning-ending double play.

Up next

Mets: Following an off day, RHP Nolan McLean (1-1, 2.28 ERA) starts Tuesday night against Minnesota in the opener of a nine-game homestand. RHP Mick Abel (1-2, 3.98) goes for the Twins.

Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (2-0, 3.63 ERA) starts Monday night in the opener of a four-game series against Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...