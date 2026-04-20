Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton completes Boston Marathon, Bill and Hillary meet her at finish Runners stride down Boylston Street while approaching the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 20, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) BOSTON – Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton finished the Boston Marathon on Monday and her parents were waiting at the finish line to congratulate her.
The 46-year-old author and the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation ran the 26.2-mile (42.195-kilometer) race in 3 hours, 40 minutes, 52 seconds. Joining former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet her at the finish line was 2014 champion Meb Keflezghi — the last American man to win the race.
According to athlinks.com, Chelsea Clinton has run six other marathons, including New York four times, and Monday's run was a personal best.
Other notable participants who ran in Monday's record-setting race included astronaut Suni Williams, who finished in 5:52:49; hockey Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara, who ran it in 3:18:00; 2018 Boston winner Des Linden, who finished second in the women's masters division in 2:35:49; and 1968 men's winner Amby Burfoot, who finished in 5:11:29.
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