Cowboys make Brandon Aubrey the NFL's highest-paid kicker with a $28 million, 4-year contract

FILE - Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey looks on against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey agreed Monday on a $28 million, four-year contract extension that completes his improbable rise from playing in a spring league to becoming the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Aubrey, a former professional soccer player whose NFL career started when he was 28, will get $20 million guaranteed while becoming the first kicker with a $7 million annual average, agent Todd France said.

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The 31-year-old Aubrey’s six field goals of at least 60 yards are the most in league history. He is also among the most accurate, with a career rate of 88.2% (112 of 127).

Aubrey, who was a restricted free agent, went to high school in the Dallas area and played soccer at Notre Dame before he was taken by Toronto FC in the MLS draft in 2017.

He was working as a software engineer in Arlington, where the Cowboys play at AT&T Stadium, when his wife encouraged him to pursue a kicking career. Aubrey spent two years in the USFL and signed with the Cowboys before training camp in 2023.

The first NFL record Aubrey set was the most made field goals without a miss to start a career at 35. He became the first with three field goals of at least 55 yards in the same game against Detroit last year, when he was also the first with three from at least 60 in the same season.

Aubrey set the franchise record with a 65-yarder against Cleveland in 2024. That’s now 3 yards shy of the longest in NFL history, behind a 68-yard field goal from Jacksonville’s Cam Little last season.

Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn has an average annual value of $6.5 million in his contract, with Harrison Butker of Kansas City right behind him at $6.4 million.

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