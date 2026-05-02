George Springer leaves Blue Jays game after being hit by pitch on left foot, but X-rays are negative Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer is tended to after getting hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn) Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer walks off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer is tended to after getting hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 2, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
MINNEAPOLIS – Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Saturday’s 11-4 win over Minnesota in the third inning after being hit by a pitch on the left foot.
The incident comes four days after the four-time All-Star came off
the 10-day injured list after fouling off a pitch and breaking his left big toe on April 11 in another game against the Twins.
X-rays showed no new fractures, and its not any worse than it was, manager John Schneider said after the game. He had already planned to give Springer an off day on Sunday.
Springer was hit by an 88 mph slider from Connor Prielipp and immediately went to the ground in pain. After being tended to by a couple of trainers for a few minutes, Springer gingerly walked off the field and was replaced by Jesús Sánchez.
In his sixth season with Toronto, the 36-year-old Springer is hitting .212 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 66 at-bats across 18 games.
The MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer is in the final season of a
$150 million, six-year deal with the Blue Jays.
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