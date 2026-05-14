Rockies' Jake McCarthy becomes first left fielder since 2013 to record unassisted double play Colorado Rockies' Jake McCarthy, rear, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis attempting to score on a fielder's choice by Brett Sullivan during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Colorado Rockies' Jake McCarthy follows the flight of his grand slam off New York Mets relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Colorado Rockies' Jake McCarthy, rear, is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis attempting to score on a fielder's choice by Brett Sullivan during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH – Jake McCarthy had the first unassisted double play by a left fielder in the big leagues since 2013, accomplishing the feat for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
McCarthy charged in on a sinking line drive from Bryan Reynolds, catching the ball on a full sprint for the second out of the first inning.
Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz — who started on second base — was near third when McCarthy made the catch, so the 28-year-old continued to jog toward the infield, stepping on second for the final out.
It was the first unassisted double play by a left fielder since Jonny Gomes on July 31, 2013, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
The Rockies won the game 10-4.
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