NFL owners approve playing up to 10 international games beyond 2026 season

FILE - A general view during the second rugby union test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, file)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The NFL will be playing more games overseas.

NFL owners on Tuesday approved an increase to 10 international games beyond this upcoming season. That’s the maximum number of games the league can play outside the United States per the collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said 16 international games is the goal.

There will be a record nine international games this season across four continents, including the first regular-season games in France and Australia. Rio de Janeiro will be a first-time host, there will be three games in London, one in Munich, one in Spain and one in Mexico City.

“Our strategy is not one and done so our goal is to go back to those markets that we’re establishing,” NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said. “There are parts of the world that we are looking at for future years, maybe not ’27, beyond. Asia would be an example of that. Japan would be a good example within Asia of a market that has complexity.”

Could an international Super Bowl be on the horizon?

“I don’t know if I can fully parse that in terms of feasibility versus likelihood, but if you’re just talking feasibility, obviously, as we go to new stadiums around the world, we’re getting a better sense of those buildings,” O’Reilly said. “And, as we go around the whole world, we get a sense of the passion there, and the partnerships, governmental partnerships, private sector partnerships, and otherwise. So I think all of that strengthens the foundation that you need to perhaps someday on a far off horizon have an international Super Bowl.

“You have great buildings like Tottenham (in London) that were built with the NFL in mind from Day 1. So I think passion, partners, some stadiums, there’s some feasibility, obviously a lot of other factors, inclusive of the fact there’s tremendous demand as we saw today from Nashville, from the U.S. cities in hosting this major event and the massive economic impact that comes with it, but we’re learning every day to increase the feasibility.”

The league owners also approved a resolution removing the ability for teams to protect two games on their schedule from being played internationally.

Inspire Change

The NFL’s Inspire Change initiative has surpassed a half-billion dollars.

Since launching in 2017, the NFL has provided nearly $575 million in support of thousands of partners and nonprofit organizations across four core pillars: education, economic advancement, police/community relations and criminal justice reform.

The league is renewing grants for nine nonprofit organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Law Enforcement Action Partnership and Center for Employment Opportunities.

“It’s really a credit to the NFL family for contributing back to our communities that need us to reach the under resourced and the underserved,” said Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of social responsibility for the NFL. “The dollar amount is big, but it’s really what that dollar amount represents. It’s thousands of organizations over the last nine years that have received grants from NFL clubs, from club foundations, from the NFL Foundation, to do the work in their communities across the four pillars of Inspire Change.”

The renewed grants were approved by the Player-Owner Social Justice Committee, a 12-member panel composed of current and former players representing the Players Coalition, and team owners.

“Our mission as the Players Coalition is to use our collective voices and influence to advocate for the individuals actively making a difference in their communities,” Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said. “The collaborative work with the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative gives players the opportunity to raise awareness of social issues and direct funds to solve them.”

Nashville Super Bowl

The 2030 Super Bowl is going to Nashville and the Tennessee Titans’ new Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are on schedule to finish the new stadium directly across from the current Nissan Stadium in February, completing the three-year construction. The NFL held the 2019 draft in Music City.

“That for us changed the future of the draft, arguably changed the future of the Titans and the community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “And I think this is the next great step in a remarkable football journey and a great community in Nashville. We can’t wait to be there.”

The Super Bowl will be held in Los Angeles this season, Atlanta in 2028 and Las Vegas in 2029.

Minneapolis draft

The 2028 draft will be held in Minnesota.

Owners approved taking the three-day event to Minneapolis, which hosted the 2018 Super Bowl, when the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33.

The draft will be held in Washington next year.

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we’ve experienced it firsthand,” Goodell said. “Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible event for fans and the next generation of the NFL.”

The NFL draft was in New York from 1965 to 2014. Radio City Music Hall hosted the draft nine times and the Rockettes’ spring spectacular pushed the draft into May in 2014. The league moved the draft to Chicago for two years, saw tremendous results and it's become a main attraction, especially for cities that wouldn't be in position for a Super Bowl.

“For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world,” Vikings owner/President Mark Wilf said. “The 2028 NFL draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota.”

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