Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Noah Lyles runs a world-best 14.67 seconds to win the 150 meters at Golden Spike meet

Associated Press

1 / 5
Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)
Noah Lyles of United States, left, Gout Gout of Australia and Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa, right, compete during the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)
Noah Lyles of United States celebrates with Gout Gout of Australia after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)
Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)
Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)

OSTRAVA – Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles set the world best time in the rarely contested 150 meters at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

The U.S. sprinter clocked 14.67 seconds to beat a field of runners including Australia’s teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout.

Recommended Videos

Lyles, who won the 100 at the Paris Olympics and is four-time world champion in the 200, capitalized on a fast start before using his speed to cruise to the finish line.

He beat the previous best set by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson at 14.92 in April at Miramar, Florida.

Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa placed second in 14.78 and 18-year-old Gout was third in 14.96.

Gout set the under-20 world record in the 200 — a time faster than Usain Bolt’s best at that age — in winning the open Australian title in 19.67 seconds in April.

The young Australian has spent time training with Lyles and had earmarked the rarely-raced 150 as a chance to go head-to-head with the champion American.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...