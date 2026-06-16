Noah Lyles runs a world-best 14.67 seconds to win the 150 meters at Golden Spike meet

Noah Lyles of United States celebrates after winning the men's 150 meters event at the Golden Spike athletics meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Lukas Kabon)

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OSTRAVA – Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles set the world best time in the rarely contested 150 meters at the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

The U.S. sprinter clocked 14.67 seconds to beat a field of runners including Australia’s teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout.

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Lyles, who won the 100 at the Paris Olympics and is four-time world champion in the 200, capitalized on a fast start before using his speed to cruise to the finish line.

He beat the previous best set by Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson at 14.92 in April at Miramar, Florida.

Sinesipho Dambile of South Africa placed second in 14.78 and 18-year-old Gout was third in 14.96.

Gout set the under-20 world record in the 200 — a time faster than Usain Bolt’s best at that age — in winning the open Australian title in 19.67 seconds in April.

The young Australian has spent time training with Lyles and had earmarked the rarely-raced 150 as a chance to go head-to-head with the champion American.

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