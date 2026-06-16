Recent rain gives Medina Lake a boost, but recovery is still slow

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Recent rainfall across parts of the Hill Country and upstream of Medina Lake has brought a noticeable boost to the drought-stricken reservoir, but the levels remain critically low.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Medina Lake was at 5.2% full with a water level of 981.09 feet. That is up from 3.9% just 48 hours earlier, marking a sharp short-term increase following recent inflow from the Medina River.

The rain upstream sent water flowing down through the river system and into the lake, something many around the area haven’t seen in quite some time.

“Yesterday, the river was moving from up toward Bandera all the way into the lake, and you could actually see it flowing in,” said Mike Crandall of Wally Water Sports. “We haven’t been able to see that for a while, so just seeing that water move today gives people out here a little bit of hope.”

In the last 24 to 48 hours alone, the lake has risen more than four feet at the gauge, adding more than 2,000 acre-feet of water. While that represents a significant daily change, the increase is small compared to the lake’s overall capacity.

Medina Lake’s conservation capacity is more than 254,000 acre-feet. As of Tuesday, storage was just over 13,000 acre-feet, highlighting how far the lake still has to go.

For businesses and residents along the shoreline, the recent rise is a welcome improvement after months of extreme drought conditions. Still, many say the focus now shifts to maintaining momentum.

“Come on out and enjoy the lake, what there is of it, and it’s growing slowly,” Crandall said. “Hopefully it keeps going that way.”

Experts say sustained rainfall across the watershed will be key to any long-term recovery. For now, the recent rains are offering a much-needed boost, and a renewed sense of cautious optimism for the community surrounding Medina Lake.

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