Muddy Helotes Creek water raises concerns near Guajolote Ranch development

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents near Helotes Creek are raising concerns after recent rainfall left parts of the creek running high and muddy, prompting questions about runoff from nearby land clearing tied to the Guajolote Ranch Lennar development.

Photos sent to KSAT from several areas along the creek show dark, muddy water.

Grey Forest Councilman Michael Phillips said he spent much of the day taking calls from constituents worried about the condition of the creek.

Phillips said residents are pointing to land clearing already underway about 1.5 miles north of Grey Forest at the long-disputed Guajolote Ranch development site.

The concerns go beyond the creek’s appearance. Phillips said residents worry that dirt and mud washing downstream could fill a local swimming hole, affect fishing near a 12-foot dam and harm fish in the area.

He also said residents are concerned because a spring that they say has historically run clear, even during rain, is now brown and muddy. Their broader concern is what could happen as the project moves forward.

Opponents of the development have raised questions about runoff from the planned construction of 3,000 homes and a wastewater treatment plant, and whether contaminants could eventually reach area drinking water sources.

“If they can put their wastewater permit in there, that’s going to be chemicals, it’s going to be runoff, it’s going to be PFAS (forever chemicals),” Phillips said. “It’d be these things that the wastewater treatment plant cannot treat. You know, the insulin, the illicit drugs, the over-the-counter drugs, that’s going into our wells here. That’s going into the Trinity Glen Rose Aquifer. That’s going into the Edwards Aquifer. That’s what we’re really concerned about, and that’s why we’re in this fight.”

Phillips said the city has not hired an engineering firm to study the potential impacts because its budget is too small.

The legal fight over the development is ongoing and is being led by the nonprofit Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance.

KSAT has reached out to Lennar Homes for comment and sent the company a photo of the creek. This story will be updated if the company responds.

Helotes Creek after Monday's heavy rain. The area received 2-3 inches of rain in less than 3 hours. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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