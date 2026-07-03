Naomi Osaka gets win at Wimbledon after she gives young daughter a 'timeout' on her birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 3, 2026.(AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

LONDON – Naomi Osaka's day out at Wimbledon went much better than plans for her young daughter's birthday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round at the All England Club for the first time Friday in a tidy 6-1, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina on No. 1 Court.

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An on-court interviewer then asked Osaka about her daughter Shai's third birthday on Thursday, as the Japanese player had said they would celebrate by going to a nearby park. But apparently that didn't work out as planned.

“I don’t think I should be telling you this, but she was kind of bad yesterday,” a smiling Osaka began. “We tried to take her to the park but then she needed to go to timeout, so we’re going to try to take her to the park again today.”

As fans chuckled, Osaka added: "It was an awesome birthday. She blew out her candles. She made a wish — I hope her wish is to behave better. Today’s a new day for her.”

Osaka will next face No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis