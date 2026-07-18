Harlan High School product Tate Taylor continues rapid ascension using coach’s guidance

SAN ANTONIO – Harlan High School product Tate Taylor is one of the fastest sprinters in the country and is chasing his goal of becoming the greatest American sprinter of all time.

Guided by club coach Kevin Schexnayder, who also goes by “Coach K,” Taylor followed a long-term development plan built on trust — even when it meant skipping his entire senior UIL season to compete against the world’s best professionals.

Taylor continued his rapid rise by defeating a field of professional athletes to win the 200 meters at the Prefontaine Classic in 19.75 seconds into a -0.9 meters-per-second headwind.

The victory made Taylor the first U.S. high school athlete to win a Diamond League 200-meter event.

It capped a season in which the teenager has already broken the national high school record twice.

Taylor’s 19.75 ranks near the top of the 2026 world list and is faster than any time Noah Lyles posted as a high schooler.

The performance amplified growing excitement around his potential as one of America’s most promising young sprinters.

Taylor’s next major goal is the World U20 Championships before he begins his college career at Texas Tech.

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