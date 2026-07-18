Former San Antonio football stars give back at youth clinic

SAN ANTONIO – Two organizations teamed up and gave back to the next generation of athletes by bringing together football talent with roots in the Alamo City.

You may remember the names Caden Sterns, Jordan Sterns and Justin Stockton. Not long ago, our KSAT Sports team followed their success on the football field.

On Friday, they returned home to host a youth football clinic for boys in our area.

The event was hosted by The Impact Zone, a nonprofit organization focused on creating better opportunities and brighter futures for young people. The organization invited former local football standouts to teach the next generation valuable lessons on and off the field.

“They’re working super hard,” Stockton, a former Texas Tech and Detroit Lions running back, said. “There’s some extreme talent out here.”

“This is really the foundation where I found a love for the game,” Jordan Sterns, a Steele High School graduate, said. “I don’t want to speak for my brother, but I know this is where it all started for us.”

After graduating from Steele, Jordan Sterns played at Oklahoma State before beginning his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan’s brother, Caden Sterns, a Texas Longhorns alumnus and former Denver Bronco, also took part in the camp. Like Jordan, he is a Steele graduate.

“Cibolo Steele is one of the best high schools in the state,” Caden Sterns said. “It’s a recruiting hotbed for colleges. To be able to invest in these kids and this community now, the sky’s the limit for them.”

The former players said they hope to continue hosting camps like this in the future.

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