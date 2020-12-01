Steele alum Caden Sterns declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN – After three years in Austin, Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns has announced that he will forgo the remainder of the 2020 season, along with his senior season, to enter the NFL Draft.

The former Steele Knight solidified Texas’ secondary during a stellar freshman campaign in 2018 that saw him earn Big XII Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. He notched four of his five career interceptions during that season, and finishes his Longhorns career with 120 solo tackles, eight passes defensed and two sacks. Sterns has also developed into a vocal leader on and off the field, as he was voted a team captain for the 2020 season and often spoke publicly and eloquently about race relations in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Sterns issued this statement both on social media and through a Longhorns press release late Monday afternoon:

Longhorn Nation, thank you for the unending support for the last three years both on and off the field, especially in 2020, which has been a difficult and trying time for us all. After much thought and prayer, I’ve arrived at the decision that it is time for me to follow my lifelong dream and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. With that, I’ll be forgoing the remainder of my eligibility, but I’ll always look back at my time in Austin as some of the best years of my life, especially with my teammates who have become my brothers. I want to thank Coach Herman, Coach Ash and all of my coaches for guiding me in taking my game to the next level and all they’ve done for me throughout my career at UT. Above all, I want to thank my family for all of their support as I start this next chapter. I couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds and will always be a Longhorn at heart. Hook ‘em!

MORE LONGHORNS COVERAGE