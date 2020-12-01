Steele alum Caden Sterns declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN – After three years in Austin, Longhorns defensive back Caden Sterns has announced that he will forgo the remainder of the 2020 season, along with his senior season, to enter the NFL Draft.
The former Steele Knight solidified Texas’ secondary during a stellar freshman campaign in 2018 that saw him earn Big XII Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. He notched four of his five career interceptions during that season, and finishes his Longhorns career with 120 solo tackles, eight passes defensed and two sacks. Sterns has also developed into a vocal leader on and off the field, as he was voted a team captain for the 2020 season and often spoke publicly and eloquently about race relations in the wake of the George Floyd protests.
Sterns issued this statement both on social media and through a Longhorns press release late Monday afternoon: