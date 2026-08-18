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Sports

Brennan High School football ready for 2026 season with 10 returning starters

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Sports stopped by Brennan High School on Monday morning to check in with the Bears as they get ready for another season of high school football.

Led by head coach Stephen Basore, the Bears are predicted to win District 29-6A, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Bears went 7-1 in district last season and 10-2 overall, reaching the area round of the playoffs where they dropped a close game to Lake Travis, 13-7.

Brennan has a total of 10 starters returning from last season — five on each side of the ball.

The standard is high for the Brennan Bears football program, and it’s set by the coaching staff and the student-athletes.

Brennan will scrimmage with East Central on Thursday night and then kick off its regular season Friday, Aug. 28, with Vandegrift at Farris Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

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