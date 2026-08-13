Brandeis Broncos ready to make a run in year 3 under head coach Kemmie Lewis

SAN ANTONIO – Friday night lights are back, and KSAT Sports continues to stop at football practices.

The Brandeis Broncos, led by head coach Kemmie Lewis, went 8-4 last season, advancing to the area round of the playoffs.

The Broncos play in District 28-6A, one of the toughest districts in the area. The Broncos are predicted to finish third behind Reagan and Johnson, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Brandeis returns five starters on offense and six on defense. This is year three under Lewis, and the Broncos are ready to show out.

“Anytime you can play teams to that caliber, deep in the playoffs, it makes you hungry for the next season,” Kemmie Lewis said.

“We definitely have a lot of leaders this season,” said Wynter Smith, Brandeis senior quarterback.

Smith has been on the varsity squad for several years. The Broncos have returning talent on both sides of the ball.

Senior Bronco Hakim Frampton said he’s ready to get the show on the road, especially against one of the “lost ones” from last season. He’s back for redemption.

“I got that Oct. 2 game written on my board,” said Frampton. “I need Johnson.”

The Broncos open the season against O’Connor. The non-district game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at home.

Read more reporting on the Big Game Coverage page.