Two-time volleyball national champion adds winning experience to Cornerstone

SAN ANTONIO – The Cornerstone Warriors volleyball team is on fire. Per MaxPreps, the Warriors are ranked No. 3 in the country.

Last year, they added former O’Connor superstar and two-time NCAA volleyball national champion coach Dominique Gonzalez-Tomlin. Coach “Dom” got her rings from Penn State and used what she learned from the game to give back to the Warriors.

Coach Dom graduated from O’Connor in 2011. She was the libero at Penn State. While she was there, she won two NCAA volleyball championships.

“This is what’s going to help you be successful,” said Gonzalez-Tomlin. “Showing up on time, being disciplined, hard work. Whether you feel like being in the gym or not, you show up and do it anyways.”

“The experience having coached at a high level, in college and obviously winning two national championships as a player,” said Cornerstone head volleyball coach Mike Carter. “She has an experience that I can’t bring to the table that she’s able to share with them.”

Carter knew Gonzalez-Tomlin decades before she joined his coaching staff.

“I was fortunate to coach Dom as a 9-year-old and again as an 18-year-old. I got to go see her win a national championship in Seattle,” Carter said. “I’ve been around her mom for 30 years, who is also a national champion.”

Gonzalez-Tomlin said coaching in San Antonio is a privilege in itself. When she got the call to coach at Cornerstone, her decision was based on more than volleyball. She wanted to impact as many kids as possible.

Cornerstone is an independent school with students from elementary through high school.

“Eleven all the way to 18 and that’s such a big gap and such a big time for them that’s like changes happening in their life,” she said. “How can you continue to transfer that from 11 to 18?”

The Cornerstone Warriors just returned to the Alamo City from a tournament in Hawaii. Their next match is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, in Plano, Texas, where they will face Prestonwood Christian Volleyball. First serve is set for 5 p.m.

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