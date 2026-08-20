Man stabbed multiple times at North Side convenience store, police say

Officers responded to the stabbing around 9:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Fredericksburg Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night inside a convenience store on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 9:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 900 block of Fredericksburg Road. Police said they found a man, believed to be around 35 to 40 years old, with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and back.

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The man was taken to a hospital and was initially listed in critical condition, but police said he is now in stable condition.

The man entered the store to make a purchase when the suspect walked in behind him. Police said an altercation ensued, and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police believe the two knew each other.

The suspect fled the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

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