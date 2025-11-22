Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
BGC Scores & Schedule: Week 2 Playoffs, 2025
San Antonio pediatrician arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of child, police say
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Drivers can expect 2 weekend construction closures along Loop 1604 this weekend
3 arrested on human smuggling charges after traffic stops in Von Ormy, BCSO says

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT heads to Corpus Christi for Week 2 Playoffs

Here are the highlights from Friday

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT Sports traveled to Corpus Chrisi for Week 2 of the high school football playoffs.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos