Texas running back depth takes hit with loss of Whittington

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas' already depleted running back depth took another hit on Monday when head coach Tom Herman announced freshman running back Jordan Whittington would miss significant time.

Whittington played Saturday in the Longhorns season-opening win against Lousiana Tech, but left the game after he reportedly aggravated his groin. The injury turned out to be more serious.

"He has torn the adductor off of his pubic symphysis, sports hernia, again, so we are finalizing plans to get him to Philadelphia to get that thing fixed again. Last time he had it fixed was in Houston," Herman said Monday.

Whittington suffered a similar injury during his playing career at Cuero High School, where he led the Gobblers to the state championship during his senior season.

"This time we're going to send him to one of the Godfathers of that surgery out there in Philadelphia and hopefully, best case scenario, is probably four, but we are looking at probably closer to six weeks before we see him again," Herman said.

Whittington finished the La. Tech game with two receptions for 17 yards.

Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson shared the bulk of the rushing attempts for Texas.

The Longhorns host LSU on Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown on ABC/KSAT 12 at 6:30 p.m.

