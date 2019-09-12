Maldonado goal leads St. Mary's women to soccer win over Dustdevils

LAREDO, Texas - A goal in the fourth minute from Alexia Maldonado was the difference Wednesday night as the St. Mary's University women's soccer team defeated Texas A&M International to pick up its first win of the season.

Maldonado took six shots, three of them on frame, including the game-winner off an assist from Miranda Narvaez. The Rattlers outshot the Dustdevils in the 1-0 victory.

St. Mary's goalkeeper Cameron Koerner held Texas A&M International scoreless and registered the shutout. The St. Mary's defense made things difficult for the Dustdevil's attack, holding them to just one shot on goal.

The Rattlers return to the pitch next Tuesday as they make the short trip to Our Lady of the Lake University to take on the Saints. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at OLLU Soccer Field.



