Jason Witten ends retirement, back with Dallas Cowboys

SAN ANTONIO - The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten is ending his retirement and heading to back to Dallas to rejoin the Cowboys.

On Thursday, the Cowboys announced Witten, 36, is saying goodbye to his Monday Night Football analyst gig and will suit back up in royal blue and white.

"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong," Witten said in a statement. "This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I'm looking forward to getting back in the dirt."

Jason Witten has decided to end his retirement and return to the #DallasCowboys for what will be his 16th season.



Read more → https://t.co/FMCVCje25K pic.twitter.com/azFKYzn4SA — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 28, 2019

Witten's comeback will be his 16th pro season, which he started in 2003 with the Cowboys before announcing his retirement last year.

In a tweet, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the Cowboys will give Witten a one-year contract "roughly $5 million to come out of retirement for the 2019 season."

The #Cowboys are giving their new/old TE Jason Witten roughly $5M to come out of retirement for the 2019 season, source said. Witten had considered it for some time, now makes the dramatic return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.