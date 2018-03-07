SA Missions team asks fans for input on "Fiesta-themed" baseball jerseys

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions baseball team is taking to social media to ask fans their input on new Fiesta-themed jerseys that will be worn by its players.

On its Facebook page, the Missions said the new potential jerseys are part of the team’s Autism Community Network Night at the ballpark on April 28.

And while many commented on the Facebook post with mixed feelings, some have suggested the team should stick to their traditional puzzle piece jerseys.

“I like (number) 2 (jersey) but I agree with the others who say y'all need a puzzle piece on it. You can have all the flashy Fiesta colors you want but it’s the puzzle piece that symbolizes Autism. #Autismfamily,” one Facebook user said.

The Missions responded to the comment, saying the team has worn the puzzle piece jerseys the past four years and wanted to change it up for the 2018 season since Fiesta in San Antonio runs April 19-30.

“We wanted to give it a theme this year and their event ties well with Fiesta,” the Missions said. “The Autism Community Network logo is going on the jersey that we select in honor of them.”

The Missions said the jerseys are auctioned off after the game and all proceeds go straight to the Autism Community Network.

