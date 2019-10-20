UIW fight song gets lyrics for first time

SAN ANTONIO - Students at the University of the Incarnate Word now have words to sing along with the school's fight song.

The song, titled "Cardinal Fight," was composed in 2015 by Tommy Fry and given to the university as a gift. Until then, the school had been using the University of Notre Dame's fight song.

"Cardinal Fight" was written without lyrics and, until now, students have chanted "U-I-W" along with the music.

On Saturday, when UIW faced off against Lamar, students had the chance to sing the following words along with the song:

Let's cheer for Incarnate Word,

We are a fearless bird!

Stand on your feet and yell;

U-I-W!

Cardinals are always true,

Red and black through and through!

So hail to the mighty Cardinals,

We will soar to victory!

C-A-R-D-I-N-A-L-S

GO-CARDS-GO!

WORD!

The words were written over the last year by Dr. Brett Richardson, assistant professor and Cardinal Band director, and UIW student and Spirit Team member Nicolas Ramon.

"This is truly a gift from our community, to our community," Richardson said. "Everyone associated with this effort, music and lyrics, is part of the UIW family and to know that this song will be sung for decades to come is an unbelievable blessing for everyone involved."

