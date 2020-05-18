Is your old computer not meeting new demands?

SAN ANTONIO – Soon after Adam Schaeffer began helping his kids with remote learning, he realized it was time to replace his 12-year-old computer.

“A lot of freezing up problems,” he said. “We could have about two websites open at a time. Otherwise, it would crash.”

If that sounds familiar, it may be time to buy a new computer that keeps up with the new demands of working from home or video-chatting with friends. Consumer Reports offered some recommendations.

“Laptops are a great option because they’re portable, more powerful and less expensive than they used to be,” said Nicholas DeLeon, tech editor for Consumer Reports.

If you like PCs, the Lenovo Flex 15 is a Consumer Reports Best Buy at $750. CR found that the convertible laptop is comfortable and convenient to use.

If you prefer Apple products, the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro for $2,400 is one of CR’s top-rated laptops. CR’s testers said its long battery life could last you beyond a full day’s work.

Apple is at the top of their ratings when it comes to reliability and owner satisfaction.

As for desktops, all-in-one models, where the computer is built into the monitor, are a popular choice. They’re powerful and save space.

A 27-inch model from Lenovo, the IdeaCentre 520-27ICB, is a CR Best Buy. Testers said it’s fast and the touchscreen in a convenient way to navigate.

For Mac lovers, CR recommends the iMac MNDY2LL/A, at 21.5 inches, for $1,500. It has built-in speakers, and its dedicated graphics card allows you to run more graphics-intensive tasks, like video editing, at top speed.

If now isn’t the right time to drop a lot of cash on a new computer, one free option is to turn an outdated PC laptop into a Chromebook. Click here for step-by-step instructions from Consumer Reports.