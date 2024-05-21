78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Rollover crash on Loop 410 East at I-37 causes delays on far Southeast Side

Stay informed with KSAT 12 on closures or accidents that affect your drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio
Transguide image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on Loop 410 East at I-37 is causing delays for drivers on the city’s far Southeast Side early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.

Recommended Videos

According to Transguide, a truck rolled over on the highway. It is unclear exactly how the crash occurred. There is no word on any injuries.

At one point all main lanes of the highway were closed as emergency crews worked at the scene. One lane has since reopened.

Traffic is presently backing up past Villamain and Southton Road. Traffic has been diverted to the access road, and the exit to I-37 is still open. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible.

For more information on traffic, you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos