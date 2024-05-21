Rollover crash on Loop 410 East at I-37 causes delays on far Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A rollover crash on Loop 410 East at I-37 is causing delays for drivers on the city’s far Southeast Side early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m.

According to Transguide, a truck rolled over on the highway. It is unclear exactly how the crash occurred. There is no word on any injuries.

At one point all main lanes of the highway were closed as emergency crews worked at the scene. One lane has since reopened.

Traffic is presently backing up past Villamain and Southton Road. Traffic has been diverted to the access road, and the exit to I-37 is still open. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible.

