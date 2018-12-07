NISD school bus carrying 11 students hit in 4-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO - A Northside Independent School District bus was involved in a four-vehicle crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Babcock Road, not far from Wurzbach Road.

According to police, the NISD school bus was carrying 11 Thornton Elementary School children when it was hit by a silver sport utility vehicle. The SUV also crashed into a gas meter before causing the chain reaction, police said.

None of the students on board the bus were injured in the accident. The bus driver said the bus is driveable, but the children will be transferred to another bus.

Authorities say a gas meter was hit and that it is leaking an unknown type of gas. Part of the area is being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

All lanes on Babcock Road remain shut down between Wurzbach and Medical Drive.

This is a developing story.

