Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on EB Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on eastbound Loop 410 early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the highway near the North New Braunfels exit.

At this time, not much is known about the crash.

Police said the right and center lanes are presently closed. The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department are both at the scene. Authorities say to expect traffic delays.

