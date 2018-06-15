Transportation industry experts share ways to make SA roads safer

SAN ANTONIO - More than 150 people attended the first Vision Zero Summit at Hardberger Park's Urban Ecology Center on Friday to learn how to make San Antonio roads safer.

Transportation industry experts from across the nation shared expertise and technological advances that may shape the future of transportation.

Vision Zero is an initiative to achieve zero traffic fatalities and severe injuries among all road users by 2040. The initiative is led by the city of San Antonio's Transportation & Capital Improvements department and partner agencies committed to enhancing traffic safety in San Antonio.

The initiative has been gaining momentum in major American cities and was adopted by San Antonio in September 2015.

"We want San Antonio roadways to be safe for everyone, whether they choose to drive, bike or walk," San Antonio Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales said. "This is why San Antonio adopted Vision Zero. It is our goal that no one dies on San Antonio roads. The decisions that we make every day have an impact on our lives and all of the lives around us. We can decide to take care of each other, our children and our community through Vision Zero."

The Vision Zero approach relies on five essential elements for a safe transportation system: education, encouragement, engineering, enforcement and evaluation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.