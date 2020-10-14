76ºF

Vote 2020

Windcrest residents hope voting process is faster moving forward in the 2020 election

Some resident, young and old, waited in line for seven hours before casting their votes

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: Voting, Polls, Small City, Early Voting, Long Lines, vote 2020

WINDCREST, Texas – Like several small cities around Bexar County, the city of Windcrest had its share of long voting lines on the first day of early voting.

33K+ cast ballots on first day of early voting in Bexar County

Some residents were surprised to see lines stretching to the roadway from the Civic Center.

Most of the residents KSAT spoke with were excited to see so many letting their voices be heard. However, there were some who were frustrated with why the process seemed to take longer than what they expected.

Watch the story in the player above to hear what the residents had to say.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: