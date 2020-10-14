Windcrest residents hope voting process is faster moving forward in the 2020 election

WINDCREST, Texas – Like several small cities around Bexar County, the city of Windcrest had its share of long voting lines on the first day of early voting.

Some residents were surprised to see lines stretching to the roadway from the Civic Center.

Most of the residents KSAT spoke with were excited to see so many letting their voices be heard. However, there were some who were frustrated with why the process seemed to take longer than what they expected.

