New Year’s Eve to be cloudy and cool

SAN ANTONIO – How are you planning to ring in 2020? Staying in?

Heading out?

Either way, everyone’s asking about the New Year’s Eve forecast!

Forecast confidence is high that Tuesday - New Year’s Eve - will be rain-free. However, cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day.

In fact, skies are expected to be overcast by the all-important hour of midnight.

Futurecast valid 12:00 AM Wednesday, January 1, 2020

It will also be quite cool on New Year’s Eve, with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid-50s throughout the night.

By New Year’s Day, there will be better chances of rain in the forecast as an approaching low pressure system gets closer to South Texas.

Rain chances are expected to continue into Thursday, before coming to an end by the start of next weekend.

Chances of precipitation in San Antonio

It does appear that the rain that falls over San Antonio next week will be very light. This will result in low rainfall totals from Wednesday to early Friday, only around one-quarter of an inch.

However, those that live southeast of San Antonio - on the Coastal Bend - could see some rainfall totals closer to one inch from Wednesday to Friday.

