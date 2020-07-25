Hanna Becomes a Hurricane

SAN ANTONIO – Tropical Storm Hanna strengthened to Category 1 hurricane status Saturday morning in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Hanna is moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph as of 7AM Saturday morning. Hanna is forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Corpus Christi, near Baffin Bay, on Saturday.

Despite a new title, this tropical system is still expected to toss some scattered, tropical downpours to San Antonio and surrounding areas this weekend.

How Much Rain?

Rainfall totals through the weekend will be higher well south of San Antonio in deep South Texas, where the center of Hurricane Hanna will make landfall. Places like Corpus Christi and Rockport could see 4-8 inches of rain through Sunday, with some flash flooding possible. Meanwhile, in San Antonio, passing downpours will likely result in around 1 inch of rain or less by the end of the weekend.

The heaviest of rain associated with Hanna will be well south of San Antonio, near Corpus Christi and the Rio Grand Valley. In San Antonio, expect spotty amounts of up to an inch through Sunday evening. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Breezy Weekend

Hurricane Hanna will also create breezy conditions over the next few days as the center of circulation passes to the south. On Saturday, sustained winds in the Alamo City will be between 15 and 25 mph, with some gusts near 30 mph. Sunday won’t be as gusty, but there will still be a nice breeze in place.

In San Antonio, there will be off & on showers and storms from the outer bands of Hanna. It will be breezy, too. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay In-the-Know

As Hanna affects South Texas this weekend, you can count on Your Weather Authority to keep you updated. Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Our KSAT Hurricane Tracker app also allows you to monitor the tropics from your phone during the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs until November 30.

Types of Tropical Systems

Tropical systems have various names, depending on their wind strength. Watch the video below as KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes some time to explain the different tropical categories.

Latest Video Forecast

Catch the latest video forecast from Your Weather Authority: