Rain chances return this week

SAN ANTONIO – After a sunny weekend, weather changes will begin on Monday. By Tuesday, showers and storms will be around - good news for a drought-stricken South Texas.

As you plan your week, here’s what you need to know:

MLK Day Forecast

The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will begin cloudy with temperatures in the 40s

Clouds will give way to more sunshine Monday afternoon, allowing temperatures to jump to near 70°

By late Monday, clouds will return and patchy drizzle will start to develop

Monday will feature more clouds and increasing humidity (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rain Chances Begin Tuesday

By the Tuesday morning commute, it will be muggy and damp thanks to drizzle and light showers

A cold front Tuesday afternoon will produce some scattered showers and storms

Storms will be capable of producing some heavy rain at times

That front will stall south of San Antonio, helping to keep chances of rain around through Tuesday night & into Wednesday

Beyond Wednesday, an unsettled weather pattern means chances of isolated rain will stay in the forecast through next weekend

Rainfall Potential

This week’s rain chances won’t wipe out the ongoing drought completely.

However, some areas along and west of I-35 could see close to an inch of rain through the end of the workweek. Additionally, some localized totals of more than one inch will be possible for a few lucky yards.

Rainfall totals of over a half-inch will be possible for some area along and west of I-35 through the end of the week (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Planning Forecast