Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Rain possible for some Thursday morning, additional chances later in the day

Severe weather is not anticipated, but some localized street flooding is possible

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: weather, San Antonio
Thursday day planner image
Thursday day planner image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Showers and storms have developed Thursday morning from Eagle Pass east to Pleasanton, KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne said.

This activity is moving north and is fairly electrical. Expect heavy rain as it goes, along with gusty winds and lightning. Some of these downpours may move into San Antonio for the morning commute and the forecast calls for scattered activity throughout the day, Horne said.

Severe weather is not anticipated, but some localized street flooding is possible where the heavier rain sets up. You’ll want to grab your umbrella as you head out the door this morning. After today, rain chances decrease, and temperatures return to the mid-90s, Horne said.

As always, stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

WATCH: Meteorologist Justin Horne gives his early weather forecast
WATCH: Meteorologist Justin Horne gives his early weather forecast

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram