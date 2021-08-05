Rain possible for some Thursday morning, additional chances later in the day

SAN ANTONIO – Showers and storms have developed Thursday morning from Eagle Pass east to Pleasanton, KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne said.

This activity is moving north and is fairly electrical. Expect heavy rain as it goes, along with gusty winds and lightning. Some of these downpours may move into San Antonio for the morning commute and the forecast calls for scattered activity throughout the day, Horne said.

Severe weather is not anticipated, but some localized street flooding is possible where the heavier rain sets up. You’ll want to grab your umbrella as you head out the door this morning. After today, rain chances decrease, and temperatures return to the mid-90s, Horne said.

