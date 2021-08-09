Hot, breezy days ahead this week

SAN ANTONIO – It’s going to be a big week for some kiddos as a new school year begins for several area districts. Thankfully, we’ve got a pretty quiet stretch of weather ahead. So, you can focus on starting the school year off right!
Here’s what you need to know:
- Each morning this week will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s
- By the afternoons, temperatures will jump into the mid-to upper 90s
- Factor-in the humidity, and our heat index readings will be between 100° and 105° during the hottest part of the day
- Thankfully, there will be a nice breeze in place each day to offset a little bit of the heat & humidity
Looking Ahead
There will be no chance of rain this week until Friday, when a stray shower will be possible. By the weekend of August 14th, some isolated thundershowers will be possible. Overall, the summertime heat will take center stage for the next week or so.
