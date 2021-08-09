Partly Cloudy icon
86º

Weather

Hot, breezy days ahead this week

No chance of rain until late week, next weekend

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Tags: San Antonio, weather
It will be hot, sunny, and breezy this week as some area students head back to school
It will be hot, sunny, and breezy this week as some area students head back to school (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s going to be a big week for some kiddos as a new school year begins for several area districts. Thankfully, we’ve got a pretty quiet stretch of weather ahead. So, you can focus on starting the school year off right!

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Each morning this week will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s
  • By the afternoons, temperatures will jump into the mid-to upper 90s
  • Factor-in the humidity, and our heat index readings will be between 100° and 105° during the hottest part of the day
  • Thankfully, there will be a nice breeze in place each day to offset a little bit of the heat & humidity
While air temperatures will be in the 90s this week, high humidity will make it 'feel like' the triple digits (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Looking Ahead

There will be no chance of rain this week until Friday, when a stray shower will be possible. By the weekend of August 14th, some isolated thundershowers will be possible. Overall, the summertime heat will take center stage for the next week or so.

Aside from a stray shower Friday, there will be no chance of rain this week (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay In-the-Know

To keep up with the very latest weather forecast, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share weather pictures with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kaiti Blake is a child weather-geek-turned-meteorologist. A member of the KSAT Weather Authority, Kaiti is a co-host of the Whatever the Weather video podcast. After graduating from Texas Tech University, Kaiti worked at WJTV 12 in Jackson, Mississippi and KTAB in Abilene.

email

facebook

twitter