Hot, breezy days ahead this week

It will be hot, sunny, and breezy this week as some area students head back to school

SAN ANTONIO – It’s going to be a big week for some kiddos as a new school year begins for several area districts. Thankfully, we’ve got a pretty quiet stretch of weather ahead. So, you can focus on starting the school year off right!

Here’s what you need to know:

Each morning this week will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid-to upper 70s

By the afternoons, temperatures will jump into the mid-to upper 90s

Factor-in the humidity, and our heat index readings will be between 100° and 105° during the hottest part of the day

Thankfully, there will be a nice breeze in place each day to offset a little bit of the heat & humidity

While air temperatures will be in the 90s this week, high humidity will make it 'feel like' the triple digits (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Looking Ahead

There will be no chance of rain this week until Friday, when a stray shower will be possible. By the weekend of August 14th, some isolated thundershowers will be possible. Overall, the summertime heat will take center stage for the next week or so.

Aside from a stray shower Friday, there will be no chance of rain this week (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay In-the-Know

