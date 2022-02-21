Big temperature swings this week in San Antonio

It’s no secret that February weather in South Central Texas can be a little erratic. In the past, our area has experienced everything from severe weather to snow - even triple digit heat! In fact, Monday, February 21, is the anniversary of San Antonio’s only February 100-degree day.

On February 21, 1996, San Antonio recorded its only 100-degree day in the month of February (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the week ahead, we will have more weather ups & downs thanks to a midweek cold front. Here’s what you need to know:

President’s Day will begin gray & muggy with areas of fog & drizzle.

By Monday afternoon, the sun will come out & it will get warm with highs in the 80s .

Tuesday will also be unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s .

A cold front is set to arrive Wednesday, dropping temperatures from the 60s in the morning into the 40s by the afternoon & evening.

Temperatures will fall from the 80s early in the week to the 40s by midweek (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thanks to lingering clouds, it will be hard to warm up late in the week and temperatures are poised to stay stuck in the 40s and 50s .

There will be low rain chances through the end of the week, but any precipitation will be very light & won’t help our ongoing drought.

