🧪 Science with Sarah: Balloon Thermometers 🎈

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore meteorology with your elementary aged kids, this experiment is for you!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- A balloon
- A sturdy water bottle, filled with a little water
- A large bowl of ice-water
- A large bowl of hot water
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Blow up the balloon to stretch it out a bit. Let all the air out
- STEP 2: Place the deflated balloon over the water bottle
- STEP 3: Put the water bottle into the hot water and watch what happens. You should see the balloon inflate a little bit
- STEP 4: Put the water bottle into the bowl of ice water. Notice that, slowly, the balloon will start to deflate.
HOW IT WORKS
This is an easy way to quickly understand how the weather works. Warm air expands and fills the balloon. On the other hand, cold air contracts and condenses, deflating the balloon.
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.
Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!