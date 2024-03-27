🧪 Science with Sarah: Dry ice experiments

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Helotes Elementary School here!
Hello parents, teachers and students!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Dry ice (NEVER HANDLE DRY ICE WITHOUT GLOVES)
DRY ICE BIG BUBBLE
- large bowl
- dish soap/water mixture
- water
- shoe lace or strip of cloth
EXTINGUISHING CANDLE
- Tea light
- Match
- Tupperware or small bowl
DRY ICE “INSTRUMENT”
- Metal spoon
BILLIONS OF BUBBLES
- Cups/containers of different sizes/shapes
- Water
- Soap
DO THE EXPERIMENTS
DRY ICE BIG BUBBLE
- STEP 1: Fill a large bowl with water and drop a little dry ice in it
- STEP 2: Dip a shoe lace or strip of cloth in a soapy solution and drag it across the bowl, sealing the bowl with soapy water. You should see a big bubble form with vapor from the dry ice
EXTINGUISHING CANDLE
- STEP 1: Place a tea light inside of a Tupperware and light the candle
- STEP 2: Place some dry ice around the candle and watch as it slowly extinguishes
DRY ICE “INSTRUMENT”
- STEP 1: Place a small piece of dry ice on the table in front of you
- STEP 2: Using a spoon, press on the dry ice. It should make a silly sound
BILLIONS OF BUBBLES
STEP 1: Fill the containers with water and a little bit of soap
STEP 2: Drop some dry ice into the containers and watch as lots and lots of bubbles form
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
