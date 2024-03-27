55º
🧪 Science with Sarah: Dry ice experiments

Sublime sublimation!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Helotes Elementary School here!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • Dry ice (NEVER HANDLE DRY ICE WITHOUT GLOVES)

DRY ICE BIG BUBBLE

  • large bowl
  • dish soap/water mixture
  • water
  • shoe lace or strip of cloth

EXTINGUISHING CANDLE

  • Tea light
  • Match
  • Tupperware or small bowl

DRY ICE “INSTRUMENT”

  • Metal spoon

BILLIONS OF BUBBLES

  • Cups/containers of different sizes/shapes
  • Water
  • Soap

DO THE EXPERIMENTS

DRY ICE BIG BUBBLE

  • STEP 1: Fill a large bowl with water and drop a little dry ice in it
  • STEP 2: Dip a shoe lace or strip of cloth in a soapy solution and drag it across the bowl, sealing the bowl with soapy water. You should see a big bubble form with vapor from the dry ice

EXTINGUISHING CANDLE

  • STEP 1: Place a tea light inside of a Tupperware and light the candle
  • STEP 2: Place some dry ice around the candle and watch as it slowly extinguishes

DRY ICE “INSTRUMENT”

  • STEP 1: Place a small piece of dry ice on the table in front of you
  • STEP 2: Using a spoon, press on the dry ice. It should make a silly sound

BILLIONS OF BUBBLES

STEP 1: Fill the containers with water and a little bit of soap

STEP 2: Drop some dry ice into the containers and watch as lots and lots of bubbles form

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

