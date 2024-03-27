🧪 Science with Sarah: Dry ice experiments

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Helotes Elementary School here!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Dry ice (NEVER HANDLE DRY ICE WITHOUT GLOVES)

DRY ICE BIG BUBBLE

large bowl

dish soap/water mixture

water

shoe lace or strip of cloth

EXTINGUISHING CANDLE

Tea light

Match

Tupperware or small bowl

DRY ICE “INSTRUMENT”

Metal spoon

BILLIONS OF BUBBLES

Cups/containers of different sizes/shapes

Water

Soap

DO THE EXPERIMENTS

DRY ICE BIG BUBBLE

STEP 1: Fill a large bowl with water and drop a little dry ice in it

STEP 2: Dip a shoe lace or strip of cloth in a soapy solution and drag it across the bowl, sealing the bowl with soapy water. You should see a big bubble form with vapor from the dry ice

EXTINGUISHING CANDLE

STEP 1: Place a tea light inside of a Tupperware and light the candle

STEP 2: Place some dry ice around the candle and watch as it slowly extinguishes

DRY ICE “INSTRUMENT”

STEP 1: Place a small piece of dry ice on the table in front of you

STEP 2: Using a spoon, press on the dry ice. It should make a silly sound

BILLIONS OF BUBBLES

STEP 1: Fill the containers with water and a little bit of soap

STEP 2: Drop some dry ice into the containers and watch as lots and lots of bubbles form

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

