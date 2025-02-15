WEATHER WHIPLASH: More ups and downs in the forecast this weekend

A weather whiplash is in store this weekend.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Damp morning, warm afternoon (70s)

COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT: Windy and colder by Sunday

MORE TEMPERATURE SWINGS: Warm by Tuesday, another cold front Tuesday night

HARD FREEZE THURSDAY: Temperatures tumble into the 20s by Thursday morning

FORECAST

⛅ WARMER SATURDAY ⛅

Happy weekend!

Saturday morning’s dampness will start to lighten up around lunchtime, then afternoon sunshine takes over. That will help high temperatures climb into the 70s later today with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday's forecast in San Antonio.

🧥 COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT, COOLER SUNDAY 🧥

A cold front will sweep through San Antonio just ahead of midnight tonight, knocking down temperatures and kicking up the wind.

Sunday starts cold with air temperatures near 40 degrees, but factor in wind gusts upwards of 30 miles per hour and it will *feel* like the 30s to start the day. Nothing but sunshine tomorrow will make for a nice, but cooler than average afternoon with highs in the upper-50s.

Sunday morning wind chills fall into the 30s in San Antonio.

🥶 EVEN COLDER AIR NEXT WEEK 🥶

We’re not finished with winter just yet!

After climbing back up to 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon, another strong cold front arrives Tuesday night.

Temperatures once again tumble by Wednesday morning to near-freezing. It’ll be windy, too, with only a small chance for precipitation (10%-20%). As of this forecast we still don’t anticipate any issues when it comes to wintry precipitation, but we’ll monitor it closely.

🚨 HARD FREEZE THURSDAY MORNING 🚨

As winds calm Wednesday night and skies clear, temperatures will plummet by Thursday morning with many areas dipping into the 20s. Teens will be possible in the Hill Country. Make sure those hard freeze preparations are once again complete and keep checking back for updates to the forecast!

7 day forecast as of 2/15/25.

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS