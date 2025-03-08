WEEKEND WHIPLASH: Warm, fire danger Saturday, much cooler and windy Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- OVERCAST TO SUNNY: After morning clouds, skies rapidly clear by midday
- WARM & WINDY, FIRE DANGER: Low humidity, gusty winds, and warm conditions lead to a high fire danger today
- MUCH COOLER SUNDAY: Wind chills in the 30s are expected tomorrow morning
FORECAST
Here we go again. After Tuesday’s grassfires, fire danger is top of mind. It’ll be the main concern today, as humidity levels tank this afternoon.
SATURDAY TURNS DRY, WARM
It’s currently humid, but that won’t last. Dry air will push into the area by midday, dropping humidity levels. That means skies will start off cloudy, but end up sunny. During the afternoon, winds will begin to increase, bringing the risk for wildfires back into play.
EXTREME TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY
As winds kick up later today, the fire danger will return to ‘extreme’ levels for those along the Rio Grande and the Winter Garden region. Should a fire get started, it could easily spread. San Antonio’s risk sits in the ‘very high’ category, mainly for a window during the late afternoon.
COLD FRONT THIS EVENING
A cold front will sweep thorough the area this evening, resulting in even stronger winds. During the overnight hours, gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s by Sunday morning.
CHILLY SUNDAY
Gusty winds combined with temperatures in the 40s, means wind chill values in the 30s Sunday morning. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees cooler on Sunday. Winds will finally subside Sunday evening.
DON’T FORGET TO SPRING FORWARD!
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2am Sunday morning.
