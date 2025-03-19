Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Very dry air, dust, fire danger today

Low humidity levels combine with gusty winds

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
High Fire Danger Today (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • VERY LOW HUMIDITY TODAY: AM humidity erased by very dry air
  • EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Dry air + gusty winds
  • MINIMAL RAIN CHANCE: Only shot arrives Sunday

FORECAST

It may be humid now, but that humidity will get replaced, in short order, by very West Texas air around sunrise. Winds will also kick in, with gusts near 35 mph. This brings back a high fire danger to the area today

VERY DRY, DESERT AIR

While we have seen rounds of dry air before, this particular bout of low humidity is rather impressive. Relative humidity levels will dip below 10%. Factor in a west wind gusting to 35 mph and that sets up a day in which fires can spread quickly. It’ll be important to stay vigilant today. You know the drill... no cigarettes' out the window, no outdoor burning, no chains on trucks, etc. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80.

Forecast relative humidity for noontime today. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DUSTY SKIES

West Texas dust has been kicked up thanks to high winds yesterday. Some of that dust will feed into the area today and tonight, along with any dust stirred up locally. This will make for hazy skies. Should a fire develop, smoke could also cause air quality issues.

Forecast dust for tonight (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

JACKETS THURSDAY/FRIDAY MORNING

Winds subside tomorrow morning. Clear skies and dry air will give us a chilly morning. San Antonio will dip into the low-40s, while the Hill Country could see 30s. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the 70s. Friday morning is forecast to be chilly, too, as temps dip into the mid-40s.

Low temperatures Thursday morning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CHANCE OF RAIN?

Yes, we do finally have a rain chance in the forecast, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up. The window arrives Sunday afternoon with the weak front. Odds are low (20%), but should a storm pop up, severe weather would be possible. We’ll continue to watch for this potential.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

