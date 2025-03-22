Skip to main content
Humidity keeps fire danger at bay this weekend

Plus, we actually have a rain chance for San Antonio this week!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A warm weekend is in store for San Antonio with patchy fog and drizzle Sunday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WARM THIS WEEKEND: Highs in the 80s
  • LOWER FIRE DANGER: Higher humidity values keep fire danger lower than this past week
  • SUNDAY MORNING FOG: Patchy fog and drizzle Sunday morning
  • SMALL STORM CHANCE SUNDAY: An off chance for a stray shower or storm (20%) late Sunday afternoon/evening
  • RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers/storms (40%) are possible Thursday and Friday

FORECAST

Good morning! It’ll be noticeably warmer and muggier this weekend.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Today, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid-80s and a bit of a breeze from the south at 10-15 mph. That’s breezy, but not nearly as windy as the weather was this past week. Less wind and higher humidity means that the fire danger will be considerably lower this weekend. Still, there’s plenty of dry brush out there, so still use caution!

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Sunday starts with fog, clouds, and patchy drizzle. Clouds will be stubborn, but we should see some sun in the afternoon with a high in the low-80s. A weak cool front will approach, brining a very small (20%) chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon/evening.

THIS WEEK

I’ll be quiet and warm to start the week, but by Thursday and Friday decent rain chances are finally back in the forecast. A low pressure system will allow for scattered showers and storms. We still need some time to refine the forecast for potential rainfall amounts, but this is definitely our best chance for rain in a while! We’ll keep you posted!

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

