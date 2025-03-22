Humidity keeps fire danger at bay this weekend

A warm weekend is in store for San Antonio with patchy fog and drizzle Sunday morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARM THIS WEEKEND: Highs in the 80s

LOWER FIRE DANGER: Higher humidity values keep fire danger lower than this past week

SUNDAY MORNING FOG: Patchy fog and drizzle Sunday morning

SMALL STORM CHANCE SUNDAY: An off chance for a stray shower or storm (20%) late Sunday afternoon/evening

RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers/storms (40%) are possible Thursday and Friday

FORECAST

Good morning! It’ll be noticeably warmer and muggier this weekend.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Today, we’ll see temperatures climb into the mid-80s and a bit of a breeze from the south at 10-15 mph. That’s breezy, but not nearly as windy as the weather was this past week. Less wind and higher humidity means that the fire danger will be considerably lower this weekend. Still, there’s plenty of dry brush out there, so still use caution!

SUNDAY’S FORECAST

Sunday starts with fog, clouds, and patchy drizzle. Clouds will be stubborn, but we should see some sun in the afternoon with a high in the low-80s. A weak cool front will approach, brining a very small (20%) chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon/evening.

THIS WEEK

I’ll be quiet and warm to start the week, but by Thursday and Friday decent rain chances are finally back in the forecast. A low pressure system will allow for scattered showers and storms. We still need some time to refine the forecast for potential rainfall amounts, but this is definitely our best chance for rain in a while! We’ll keep you posted!

