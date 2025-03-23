SUNDAY’S FORECAST: A window for a strong storm between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MOST OF SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a high in the mid-80s
- SUNDAY 7 PM to 10 PM: 20% chance for a strong storm. *IF* a storm develops, it could produce gusty winds, up to quarter size hail.
- MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Warm, near 90°
- THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Best chance for widespread rain
FORECAST
The first full week of spring is bringing us more of an active weather pattern. Here’s what you need to know:
SUNDAY
It’ll mostly be a quiet, muggy, and gray day with a high in the mid-80s. However, there is a window from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an isolated storm or two. Overall chance in your backyard is low -- 20%.
*IF* you do get a storm tonight, there is a chance it could become strong or severe with gusty winds and perhaps some quarter sized hail. My best advice would be to keep the radar on the KSAT Weather Authority App handy if you have outdoor plans Sunday night, and have a place to quickly duck inside if you get rain. We will keep you posted!
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
It’ll be warm and muggy. Highs will be near 90°.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
While Sunday’s rain chance is only isolated, there are good signals that we’ll see widespread rain Thursday and Friday. This is by far our best chance for rain in a while. And with a multi-year drought ongoing, we welcome this change.
While we’ll continue to refine the forecast in the coming days, it’s entirely possible for South Central Texas to see 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall. We’ll keep you posted!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.