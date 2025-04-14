Humidity, winds, and a small rain chance return by Easter

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WEAK FRONT TONIGHT: Slightly cooler on Tuesday
- GUSTY WINDS, HUMIDITY BY THURSDAY: More spring-like by end of work week
- EASTER RAIN?: Odds are low, but a few storms are possible
FORECAST
We’ve been in a holding pattern, with very little to worry about weather-wise. That doesn’t change, at least for now. But, we are watching a more spring-like set up by Easter weekend.
WARM TODAY, COOLER ON TUESDAY
A weak front will slide through Texas today and arrives to San Antonio before sunrise tomorrow. What does that mean for us? Not much. It’ll be fairly warm this afternoon (low-90s). The front will bring a slight uptick in winds Tuesday morning and then we’ll see a 5-10 degree drop in high temperatures. Tuesday will see highs in the mid-80s.
PATTERN CHANGE BRINGS GUSTY WINDS, MORE HUMIDITY
A more spring-like pattern begins to set up by late in the work week. Initially, this will bring us gusty winds, especially Thursday and Friday, along with more humidity. We’ll also see morning clouds make a return and more cloud cover, in general, into Easter weekend.
EASTER WEEKEND RAIN?
Starting Friday evening and continuing through Sunday morning, there will be a chance for isolated storms. As of now, we do NOT expect widespread rainfall. The best odds for storms will be across North Texas. Still, should we see storms, some could be strong. With so much going on this weekend, it’s something we’ll be watching closely. Expect more updates throughout the week.
