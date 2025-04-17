Saturday night storm update & Easter Sunday trending cooler

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WARM, HUMID, GUSTY: That’ll be the trend today & Friday

STORMS SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms could be strong to severe

COOL EASTER SUNDAY: Temperatures are trending cooler behind a front

FORECAST

A cold front arrives Sunday morning. It’ll stir up storms Saturday night and cool us down for Easter Sunday. Here’s the latest.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

It’s becoming more and more sticky by the minute, courtesy of a breezy south wind. This will give us morning clouds both today and tomorrow. With some afternoon sunshine, temperatures should reach the mid to upper-80s both days. Expect winds to stay gusty, especially during the nighttime hours.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY STORMS

A storm system will be close enough by Saturday that isolated showers and storms will be possible during the day. It won’t be raining all day long, nor will everyone see rain, but we do need to keep an eye out for a strong storm or two, especially across the Hill Country. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and warm.

Easter weekend forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s Saturday night when rain chances become more likely. Out ahead of a cold front, storms will become scattered across the area. Some severe weather will be possible, meaning anyone camping outdoors will want to stay updated. Storms will push east of the area by Sunday morning.

Easter storm impacts (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COOLER ON EASTER

Behind a cold front, which is set to arrive early on Sunday, a few lingering showers will be possible. It’ll also be breezy and cooler. In fact, some places could dip into the 50s during the first half of the day on Easter. Then, skies will clear and temperatures will warm. Still, it’s likely be much cooler than on Saturday.

ACTIVE NEXT WEEK

The forecast is still calling for isolated storms for the second half of next week. Because of the time of year, we’ll be on the lookout for strong storms. Stay tuned for more updates.

A more active pattern settles in next week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

