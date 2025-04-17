Saturday night storm update & Easter Sunday trending cooler

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WARM, HUMID, GUSTY: That’ll be the trend today & Friday
- STORMS SATURDAY NIGHT: A few storms could be strong to severe
- COOL EASTER SUNDAY: Temperatures are trending cooler behind a front
FORECAST
A cold front arrives Sunday morning. It’ll stir up storms Saturday night and cool us down for Easter Sunday. Here’s the latest.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
It’s becoming more and more sticky by the minute, courtesy of a breezy south wind. This will give us morning clouds both today and tomorrow. With some afternoon sunshine, temperatures should reach the mid to upper-80s both days. Expect winds to stay gusty, especially during the nighttime hours.
SATURDAY STORMS
A storm system will be close enough by Saturday that isolated showers and storms will be possible during the day. It won’t be raining all day long, nor will everyone see rain, but we do need to keep an eye out for a strong storm or two, especially across the Hill Country. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy and warm.
It’s Saturday night when rain chances become more likely. Out ahead of a cold front, storms will become scattered across the area. Some severe weather will be possible, meaning anyone camping outdoors will want to stay updated. Storms will push east of the area by Sunday morning.
COOLER ON EASTER
Behind a cold front, which is set to arrive early on Sunday, a few lingering showers will be possible. It’ll also be breezy and cooler. In fact, some places could dip into the 50s during the first half of the day on Easter. Then, skies will clear and temperatures will warm. Still, it’s likely be much cooler than on Saturday.
ACTIVE NEXT WEEK
The forecast is still calling for isolated storms for the second half of next week. Because of the time of year, we’ll be on the lookout for strong storms. Stay tuned for more updates.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.