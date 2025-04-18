A few storms, showers Easter morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WINDY, HUMID FRIDAY: Gusts up to 30mph through the day

RAIN SUNDAY AM: Best chance of rain for SA is around sunrise Sunday

FIESTA FIESTA: More storms possible as Fiesta gets underway

FORECAST

Good Friday will bring us gusty winds, plenty of cloud cover, and warm temperatures. Showers and storms remain possible over Easter weekend. Here’s an updated timeline:

TODAY

We’ll start off cloudy, humid, and warm. Some breaks in the clouds will show up this afternoon, allowing temperatures to peak near 90. A south breeze will be strong at times, gusting to 30 mph throughout the day.

SATURDAY

Most of Saturday will look a lot like today. The only difference being that clouds will likely be a bit thicker and we’ll be watching for showers and a storm or two. The biggest risk for storms will be across the Hill Country. Any storm that develops could be strong to severe.

Severe weather risk for Saturday afternoon and evening (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SATURDAY NIGHT

A line of storms will take shape west of San Antonio. It’ll push east though the area overnight. Severe weather will again be possible, especially west of I-35. The storms should weaken as they push toward San Antonio, arriving around sunrise Easter Sunday.

Futurecast at 4am and 7am, showing the weakening line of storms (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EASTER SUNDAY

A line of showers and storms will continue to weaken as it pushes through and east of San Antonio. Showers may linger through the noon hour, but we still expect afternoon clearing. The front, along with morning rainfall will keep temperatures cool. Expect a high in the 70s.

Easter Sunday forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NEXT WEEK

Another chance of storms arrives by Wednesday and will continue into the start of Fiesta. Severe weather will be possible. Expect updates as we get closer.

Rain chances over the next 7 days (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

