SAN ANTONIO’S EASTER FORECAST: Morning rain will give way to a pleasant second half of the day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

EASTER STORMS: Showers and storms through lunch

CLEARING SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Pleasant and cooler after noon Easter Sunday

MORE RAIN?: An active weather pattern next week as Fiesta begins

FORECAST

Easter morning rain will give way to afternoon sun (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Good morning and happy Easter! We have some showers and storms to start the day, so there will be a bit of a mess on the roads as you’re heading to church or mass.

Any early morning egg hunts will probably have to be moved indoors, but the good news is that things will quickly clear after noon. So, if you can, have the egg hunts in the afternoon!

The afternoon will be sunny with low humidity and a high near 80°.

Monday starts cool, before quickly warming under abundant sunshine.

NEXT WEEK

After a quiet Monday, the upcoming week will be a bit active for the start of Fiesta. Storms will be possible each day, and even some severe weather. Expect updates as we get closer.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

