SAN ANTONIO’S EASTER FORECAST: Morning rain will give way to a pleasant second half of the day

The afternoon will be sunny with a high near 80°

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

WATCH LIVE RADAR IN THE VIDEO ABOVE

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • EASTER STORMS: Showers and storms through lunch
  • CLEARING SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Pleasant and cooler after noon Easter Sunday
  • MORE RAIN?: An active weather pattern next week as Fiesta begins

FORECAST

Easter morning rain will give way to afternoon sun (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Good morning and happy Easter! We have some showers and storms to start the day, so there will be a bit of a mess on the roads as you’re heading to church or mass.

Any early morning egg hunts will probably have to be moved indoors, but the good news is that things will quickly clear after noon. So, if you can, have the egg hunts in the afternoon!

The afternoon will be sunny with low humidity and a high near 80°.

Monday starts cool, before quickly warming under abundant sunshine.

NEXT WEEK

After a quiet Monday, the upcoming week will be a bit active for the start of Fiesta. Storms will be possible each day, and even some severe weather. Expect updates as we get closer.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

About the Authors
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Shelby Ebertowski headshot

Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

