SAN ANTONIO’S EASTER FORECAST: Morning rain will give way to a pleasant second half of the day

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- EASTER STORMS: Showers and storms through lunch
- CLEARING SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Pleasant and cooler after noon Easter Sunday
- MORE RAIN?: An active weather pattern next week as Fiesta begins
FORECAST
Good morning and happy Easter! We have some showers and storms to start the day, so there will be a bit of a mess on the roads as you’re heading to church or mass.
Any early morning egg hunts will probably have to be moved indoors, but the good news is that things will quickly clear after noon. So, if you can, have the egg hunts in the afternoon!
The afternoon will be sunny with low humidity and a high near 80°.
Monday starts cool, before quickly warming under abundant sunshine.
NEXT WEEK
After a quiet Monday, the upcoming week will be a bit active for the start of Fiesta. Storms will be possible each day, and even some severe weather. Expect updates as we get closer.
